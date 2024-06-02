Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

MDY stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.18. 1,303,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

