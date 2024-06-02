Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $35.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 11.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $342.29. The stock had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $348.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

