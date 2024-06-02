Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

