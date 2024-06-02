Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.53. 4,748,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,643. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

