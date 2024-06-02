PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

PRT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,875. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.