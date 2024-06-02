Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.