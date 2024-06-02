Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9677 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSMMY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.