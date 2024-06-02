Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 104,783 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 358,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259,755. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

