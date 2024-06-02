Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,982 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 5,573,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,639. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

