Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.