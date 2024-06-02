PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 7th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PSH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.