PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 7th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

