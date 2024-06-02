Polen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,266 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 608,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

