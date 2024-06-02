Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $311,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,076,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,848,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $1,688,583. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $13.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.32. 2,551,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

