Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 130,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,912 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,814,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,738. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.