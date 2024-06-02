Polymath (POLY) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $6,494.45 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

