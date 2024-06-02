Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 40,334,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presto Automation stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Presto Automation Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,768 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.79% of Presto Automation at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.