Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.65 or 0.00015654 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $2.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,052.78 or 0.99983299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.85616253 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,288,936.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

