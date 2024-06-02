Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $209.44 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.88 or 0.00016059 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $209.44 million and $1.43 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

