ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3424 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

