ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3424 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.
About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.