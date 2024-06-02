ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3132 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NYSEARCA ISPY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 106,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

