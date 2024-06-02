Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
PROV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
