Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

PROV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

