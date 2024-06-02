Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 28,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,333. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,261 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

