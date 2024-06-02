Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 28,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,333. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
