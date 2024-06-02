Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

