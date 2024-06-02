QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.39

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.39 and traded as low as $23.13. QNB shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
QNB Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%.
QNB Announces Dividend
QNB Company Profile
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
