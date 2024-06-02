Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $735.63 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $689.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.