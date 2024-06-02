Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.