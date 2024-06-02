Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
