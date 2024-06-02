Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,226 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 187,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.