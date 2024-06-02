Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,226 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 187,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of WBD opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
