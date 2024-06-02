Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

