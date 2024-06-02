Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,378,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 368,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 4.5 %

ZTO stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

