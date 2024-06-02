Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $569.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $570.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

