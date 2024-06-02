Qtron Investments LLC Invests $279,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,110. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

