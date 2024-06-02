Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.94.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

