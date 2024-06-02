Qtron Investments LLC Sells 12,947 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TIM by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIM stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

