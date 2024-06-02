Qtron Investments LLC Takes $746,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

