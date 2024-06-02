Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.11 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.11 and $1,038.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,772.01 or 1.00025683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00115358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 99.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $468.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.