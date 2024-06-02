Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.79

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.79 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.97). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 12,786 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.42 million, a PE ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15,000.00%.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.