Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS QBCRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Get Quebecor alerts:

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.