Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.
Quebecor Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS QBCRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.32.
About Quebecor
