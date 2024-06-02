Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Rafael Stock Performance
Shares of RFL stock remained flat at $1.53 on Friday. 10,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 776.36%.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
