Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Holdings Decreased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,733 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Rail Vision were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rail Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSN traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.03. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,359. Rail Vision Ltd. has a 52 week low of 0.97 and a 52 week high of 23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 EPS for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

