Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 241,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rail Vision Stock Up 1.0 %

RVSN stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 1.03. 445,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.79. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.97 and a 52 week high of 23.37.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

Rail Vision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

