Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $68.97. 5,484,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.