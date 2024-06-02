Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

