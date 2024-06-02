Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.11. 464,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,235. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.