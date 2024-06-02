Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,593,000 after purchasing an additional 304,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE BDX traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.97. 4,733,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

