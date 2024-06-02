Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

