Rathbones Group PLC Sells 11,623 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 274,767 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,181,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 1,043,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,410. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.