Raymond James Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $76.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.77.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.9 %

NTNX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -790.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

