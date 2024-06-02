Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $231.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

