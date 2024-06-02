Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Lantern Pharma worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 38,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,430. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

