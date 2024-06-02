Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $215.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

